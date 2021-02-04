CAA allows PIA to operate chartered flights from UK

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday allowed Pakistan International Airlines to operate over 20 flights for Islamabad from the United Kingdom and France, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by CAA director transport, the national flag carrier has been granted permission to operate chartered flights for Islamabad from the UK and France till 28th of February.

During the period, PIA will operate over 20 chartered flights for Islamabad in collaboration with Portugal’s HiFly.

Last year on October 23, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to operate chartered flights to the United Kingdom (UK) and France with new Europen aeroplanes.

According to the sources, the PIA will operate flights for UK and France from October 30 with new Europen made aeroplanes.

Chartered flights using modern European aircraft would be operated from Islamabad to London, Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester, while directs flights would also be made operational from Islamabad and Lahore to France.

