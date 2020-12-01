CAA bars private airline’s plane from flying after crack on windscreen

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday barred a private airline’s plane after its windscreen got cracked, forcing the authorities to cancel the flight from Peshawar airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a flight ER-551, scheduled from Peshawar to Karachi, was postponed after a crack appeared at the windscreen of the private airline’s aircraft.

The CAA said that the Karachi-bound flight from Bacha Khan International Airport was postponed after the incident. “The windscreen would be replaced by tomorrow,” the authority said the airline has already dispatched parts of the plane from Islamabad.

The passengers have been returned home after the suspension of the flight.

In April 2019, a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-370 landed safely at the Islamabad International Airport early on Saturday after its windscreen cracked mid-air owing to the low pressure of oxygen.

According to PIA officials, the cabin of the plane heading from Karachi to Islamabad experienced a drop in pressure of oxygen mid-air. As a result, a windscreen of the plane developed cracks.

However, the pilot of the aircraft landed the plane safely at the Islamabad airport as all passengers remained unhurt. Sources said the plane developed the technical fault mid-air near Bahawalpur.

