CAA to give nod to replace 29-year-old Karachi airport’s escalator  

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will give a nod to replace an escalator at the Karachi airport 29 years after it is installed, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the board of directors of the CAA will meet today and decide on the replacement of the escalator and air-conditioning plant at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on the recommendation of the director of engineering services.

The CAA meeting to be headed by Federal Secretary for Aviation ministry will also mull over the construction of a mess at Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, the meeting would also decide on giving relief to businesses at the airport including rent-a-car services, restaurants, and others. The board meeting, according to sources, would also mull over increasing the salaries of the aviation authority’s employees.

On June 09, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) joint action committee has announced to hold series of protests starting from June 17 for pay raise, special bonus and promotions of employees.

The CAA JAC announced to hold a protest outside the director-general’s office in the first phase while the demonstrations will be expanded to all airports across the country during its second phase.

The protests will be continued till their demands were accepted by the concerned authorities, announced the CAA JAC after a meeting attended by the representatives of the officers’ association and union leaders.

They said that compromise will not be made on labourer cause. The committee strongly criticised the abolition of pay raise for the last four years, whereas, employees were not paid a bonus for two years.

Comments

comments