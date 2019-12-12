CAA returns bag of valuables to owner

LAHORE: An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday returned a lost bag full of valuable items to its owner, ARY News reported.

As per details, a passenger identified as Muhammad Sadiq had forgotten his bag in the lounge of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Earlier, on December 8, CAA returned a lost bag full of valuable items to its owner at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

As per details, CAA employee Amin found a bag, full of valuables, at the screening machine of Peshawar airport, which was left by a passenger coming from Dubai.

A person identified as Zar Wali Khan was travelling from Dubai to Peshawar on International Airline’s flight EC-636 when he forgot his bag at the screening machine of customs at the airport.

