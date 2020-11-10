CAA returns bag of valuables to owner

PESHAWAR: In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official returned a lost bag and currency to a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the aviation authority’s spokesman, the passenger forgot one of his bag at the lounge at Peshawar airport.

A civil aviation official found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Peshawar Airport formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Detailing the items found from the bag, the aviation authority said that it carried laptop, mobile phone and foreign currency.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that the CAA has returned lost items to a passenger.

Read More: CAA returns lost gold jewelry, foreign currency to passenger

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sep 2 had returned a lost bag carrying gold jewellery and foreign currency to a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The passenger had forgot one of his bag at the Lahore airport. “He was returning from Turkey and left one of his bag at the airport,” the CAA said.

