CAA ends condition of social distancing for families in int’l flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed families to sit together while travelling through international flights in view of the declining number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The aviation authority of Pakistan has ended the condition of social distancing for families in international flights as the passengers belonging to the same family could sit together.

The revised rules sent to the airport managers and airlines’ administrations stated that those travellers holding one identity card and the family members could sit together.

Moreover, the authorities have also relaxed the restrictions for vacating three lanes for emergency seats in the international flights and asked airlines to vacate only one lane for emergency purpose.

It is also advised to the airlines’ administration to fill 70 per cent passenger seats in an aircraft. The latest decision of CAA for relaxing the rules for emergency seats and social distancing was welcomed by the administrations of airlines.

Earlier on July 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic, chartered and private flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The SOPs that had come into immediate effect on July 1 will be implemented until August 31.

According to the SOPs:

No person, except passengers and airport staff, shall be allowed to go beyond the parking area.

Passengers shall be dropped by drivers at the entrance to domestic departures

No protocol will be allowed at airports.

Airport Managers shall ensure people practice social distancing at every stage of the departure formalities.

A domestic passenger health declaration form will be given to all travellers and flight crew to fill out necessary health and travel details before boarding.

Passengers will be scanned through thermal devices for fever before boarding. All passengers or crew members with raised body temperature shall be examined by a health professional who will decide whether to allow them to board the flight or not.

All passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the flight and will occupy seats allocated to them.

Any passengers having COVID-19 symptoms will inform the cabin crew.

Passengers or crew members displaying symptoms will be isolated.

