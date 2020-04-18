CAA allows Sri Lanka, S. Africa to operate special repatriation flights

ISLAMABAD: In a step to repatriate foreign nationals from Pakistan and bring back countrymen stranded abroad, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday allowed Sri Lanka and South Africa to operate special flights to the country, ARY News reported.

According to notice to airmen (NOTAM), The CAA, on the request of the South African High Commission, allowed to operate private charter repatriation flight on Magadishu-Karachi-Islamabad route on April 19 and Islamabad-Karachi- Magadishu route on April 20.

Through the flights, around 98 Pakistani nationals will be transported to Islamabad while 85 South African nationals will be repatriated.

In a separate NOTAM, the CAA said, “The request of the Sri Lankan High Commission to operate the cargo/repatriation flight on Colombo-Karachi-Lahore-Colombo sector on April 21 through Sri Lankan Airlines while uplifting 113 Sri Lankan nationals has been approved by the competent authority.”

The permissions are subjected to the condition that no disembarkation of flight crew will be permitted from the aircraft upon arrival at the airports in Pakistan.

However, cargo may be off-loaded/uplifted at arrival/departure at the airports. The permission is also subjected to full compliance with the revised standard operation procedures (SOPs) relating to international passenger and charter flights.

