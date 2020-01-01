Web Analytics
CAA formulates special task force to help passengers on airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notice on Wednesday pertaining to consistent inclement weather conditions hindering national and international flights, ARY News reported.

The aviation authority has formulated a task team headed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CAA, reads the official notification on the matter.

The task team will work under the deputy airport managers and remain vigilant 24/7 at different airports in the country to tend to passengers facing difficulties due to flight delays.

Other members of the task team will include Airports Security Force (ASF) officials, officials of the airlines and people responsible for handling situations on the ground.

The teams have been tasked to help out and answer questions of stranded customers, the task team has been given special directions to remain pleasant during their interactions with the passengers.

