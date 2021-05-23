Special plane to fly 10 Sri Lankan players to Lahore ahead of PSL matches

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has Sunday announced Sri Lankan cricket players will be allowed an entry via a specially chartered plane despite a temporary travel ban on category C countries that include Sri Lanka as well, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to CAA for letting players into the country for ongoing Pakistan Super League season six tournament.

The 10 Sri Lankan players will land in Lahore via a private international flight to then board for a UAE flight on May 26. They will join the matches there with absolute implementation of SOPs in place.

'All systems are now good to go': PCB gets approval to hold remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi

It may be noted that PCB confirmed earlier this week it has received all “outstanding approvals and exemptions” from the UAE government for holding the remaining 20 HBL PSL matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course, a statement issued by the board read.

