CAA staff return lost bag carrying cash to its owner

KARACHI: In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff returned a lost bag that carried more than Rs125,000 to the passenger, ARY News reported.

As per details, a passenger had flown in today from London to Lahore via international airlines but unfortunately lost the bag. The CAA staff deputed on duty at the airport lounge found the bag and handed it over to their in-charge.

After identification of the passenger through the documents in the bag, the passenger was called on to receive the missing bag.

The bag carried cash, bank cards and other valuables.

In a separate example of the same in nature, another CAA official had helped an Islamabad passenger retrieve his lost bag carrying Rs1 million in cash.

The manager-level official facilitated the passenger to reclaim his lost fortune after –a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs1,000,000.

Landing in Islamabad via Pakistan Airlines flight PK-300 from Karachi had mistakenly forgotten his bag in the airport restroom and left the airport.

