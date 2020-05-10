Fresh CAA travel advisory eases quarantine restrictions on passengers

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday issued a fresh travel advisory for international flights operated in the country, exempting passengers testing negative for coronavirus from quarantine at government facility or a hotel, ARY NEWS reported.

The aviation authorities issued revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be implemented from May 11 to May 30.

Under the new SOPs issued by the CAA, the obligation on the passengers travelling from abroad to stay at a government-managed quarantine facility or a hotel, on their own expense, is eased.

Now those who would test negative for coronavirus will be exempted from the quarantine restriction and would be allowed to stay at their homes for 14 days under self-isolation.

However, in case of testing positive for COVID-19, the passenger would be bound to choose between the government-run quarantine facility or a hotel.

“Even after testing positive, the passenger could be allowed to self-isolate at his home if his health condition does not deteriorate,” the SOPs read.

However, no passenger would be allowed to travel from one province to another in case of testing positive for the virus.

Read More: CAA incurs Rs10 billion loss due to suspension of international flights

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the CAA SOPs issued on May 01, all flights will be bound to take permission from the aviation authority prior to arriving and departing from Pakistan.

The submission of certification for disinfecting the aircraft declared mandatory before taking flight. All aircraft were restricted to maintain the prescribed number of personal protection equipment to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the commercial and private airlines will be responsible to ask passengers for submitting their health declaration forms.

Comments

comments