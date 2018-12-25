CAA ordered to verify degrees of pilots, others by Dec 28

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to complete the verification of degrees held by all pilots and cabin crew members by Dec 28.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a bench of the apex court, gave this direction while hearing a case pertaining to allegations of fake degrees held by pilots of various airlines. The bench took up the case at the apex court’s registry in Lahore.

A CAA lawyer informed the judges that degrees provided by many pilots and crew members are indecipherable. At which, Justice Nisar directed that those who didn’t present legible degrees be removed from their jobs.

The counsel said the Multan board verified the degrees of 161 people, while the Faisalabad board verified 89 degrees. The Sargodha board verified 20 out of the 70 degrees sent to it for verification, he said and added the degrees of 39 people couldn’t be verified.

Earlier this year, the chief justice had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake degrees and directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit a report in this regard.

Comments

comments