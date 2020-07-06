CAA warns airlines of strict action against violation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to take strict action against such airlines which are violating the standard operations procedures (SOPs) issued by the authority to stem the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

In a letter to all the airport managers, the CAA deputy director general airport services said that it has been brought to the attention of the authorities that airlines are in defiance of the standard operating procedures for international passengers/chartered/private flights.

“All concerned airport managers are directed to liaise with respective chairman AOC’s to ensure probe into negligence in this regard and streamline the implementation of the SOPs.”

Any future infraction of the directives will have severe consequences and could lead to withdrawal of airline flight operations, raed the letter.

Read More: CAA issues advisory for international, domestic flights

Earlier on May 1, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a new travel advisory regarding the international and domestic flights.

A notification had been released by the CAA director air transport which had stated revised standard operating procedures for the flight operations.

Under the new SOPs, all flights will be bound to take permission from the aviation authority prior to arriving and departing from Pakistan.

