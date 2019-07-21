CAA withdraws mandatory luggage-wrapping decision

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday retracted its notification regarding the mandatory wrapping of luggage in plastic at all airports in the country after the backlash on social media, ARY News reported.

The CAA has dismissed the previously issued orders of mandatory plastic wrapping and has informed all airport managers of the country about the new decision.

The CAA had earlier issued a notification, saying that the “all check-in baggage of international and domestic passengers is to be wrapped with plastic sheets at the initial stage of scanning at search counters of the ASF, ANF and Customs”.

The notification had stated that wrapping charges were fixed at Rs50 per bag and demanded “immediate compliance of the directives”.

Read More: Luggage-wrapping rates reduced to Rs50 at all Pakistani airports

Earlier on July 17, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decreased the price of luggage plastic wrapping at all airports across the country.

On the direction of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the price was reduced to Rs50.

The CAA has issued a notification to all airports in this regard and the revised price will be in effect from today.

The new rate of single wrapping is Rs50. Previously, rates of double wrapping were Rs400 while for the single wrapping, the airport authorities used to charge Rs200.

Comments

comments