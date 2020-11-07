Web Analytics
CAA staff return to woman lost bag carrying precious jewelry, valuables

LAHORE: In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official returned to a woman her lost bag on Saturday which carried jewelry and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, ARY News reported.

The woman had flown in today from Dubai to Lahore at Allama Iqbal Airport, from a private flight PA-417 but unfortunately lost her bag in while she disembarked.

Cutting her misery short, the CAA staff facilitated in finding her bag back by reaching out to her themselves, according to the reports.

The bag reportedly carried precious jewelry and miscellaneous valuables that she had brought to Lahore, amounting to about hundreds of thousands of rupees.

READ: CAA official helps passenger reclaim bag carrying Rs1 million

Earlier yesterday, another CAA official helped Islamabad passenger retrieve his lost bag carrying Rs1 million in cash.

The manager-level official facilitated the passenger to reclaim his lost fortune after –a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs1,000,000.

Landing in Islamabad via Pakistan Airlines flight PK-300 from Karachi had mistakenly forgotten his bag in the airport restroom and left the airport.

