Cabinet approves 90 days remission to prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD: A session of the federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister on Tuesday approved 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the remission would not be applicable to inmates facing terrorism and murder charges, other heinous crimes and those who are facing corruption cases.

He said the people will get relief in the upcoming budget.

After approval by the federal cabinet, the decision will now be forwarded to the President Arif Alvi for his endorsement.

The Constitution empowers the president to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority.

The president exercises this power under Article 45 in accordance with the advice tendered to him by the prime minister.

The federal and provincial governments in the country grant remission to prisoners on various occasions. Previously in October 2020, the federal government had granted special remission for the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

