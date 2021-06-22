Cabinet approves increase in Ehsaas cash stipend

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday endorsed its Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision of increasing cash stipend of Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries by Rs2,000 per annum.

In a message on his official Twitter account, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar announced, “Cabinet has ratified ECC’s decision to approve the Ministry of Povery Alleviation’s proposal to increase #EhsaasKafaalat stipend & grant equivalent of an extra month of payment to all beneficiaries every year.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the six-month stipend will increase from Rs 12,000 to 13,000 from January 22.

Cabinet has ratified ECC’s decision to approve the Ministry of Povery Alleviation’s proposal to increase #EhsaasKafaalat stipend & grant equivalent of an extra month of payment to all beneficiaries every year. The 6 month stipend will increase from Rs 12,000 to 13,000 from Jan 22 — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) June 22, 2021

During a meeting on Monday, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the enhancement of Ehsaas Kafalat monthly stipend to the tune of Rs166 per beneficiary w.e.f. 1s January 2022. The beneficiaries would receive additional cash of Rs 166 per month due to indexation.

It approved the request of the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division regarding the Indexation Policy for cash transfer and allowed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to adopt the institutional mechanism for periodic update of regular cash transfer benefits to Ehsaas Kafalat Beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Comments

comments