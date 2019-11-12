Cabinet body meets again to discuss Nawaz’s removal from ECL   

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the federal cabinet is meeting for the second time in the day to decide over modalities for removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The committee is chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem. The PML-N is represented by personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the party Atta Tarar.

Two representatives from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, head of the government formed medical board and secretary health Punjab were also present.

Sources privy of the details said that the cabinet committee has demanded PML-N to submit surety bonds worth Rs 800 million in return of removing Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

They, however, added that the PML-N is refusing to submit the bonds and has even not responded to the cabinet body’s queries of when the former premier would return to the country after medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, Farogh Naseem headed the meeting where three medical reports of the former prime minister were presented. The reports clearly stated that the PML-N supremo needs to be sent abroad for treatment.

To this, Faroogh Naseem summoned NAB’s prosecutor to give his opinion in the matter after consultation with Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal.

NAB’s prosecutor in his reply said the bureau has no issue if the government removes Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL on humanitarian grounds, said sources.

The PML-N supremo had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Later in the day, the federal cabinet has gave conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Sources said that the federal cabinet members have given the permission to the former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment after placing a condition prior to the removal of his name from the no-fly-list.

Sharif’s name will be moved out from the no-fly-list for a limited period, whereas, he will have to submit security bonds to get the formal permission.

