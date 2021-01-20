Cabinet body removes PTV from list of state institutions to be privatized

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of a cabinet committee on state-owned institutions where it was decided to conduct a forensic audit of the loss-making institutions besides also removing PTV from the privatization list, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting headed by Hafeez Shaikh was also attended by SAPM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Somroo and others.

The committee removed Pakistan Television from the list of the state-owned institutions that are included in the privatization list. The committee took the decision on the request of the ministry for information and broadcasting.

“A large-scale overhaul is planned by the government in the PTV,” the federal information secretary said adding that the overhaul would include financial affairs, professional affairs, and other sections of the national television.

The finance ministry further presented a report regarding state-owned enterprises, where it was decided to pave way for their privatization besides also creating a roadmap for the process.

It was decided that a forensic audit of the state-owned enterprises would be carried out as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The audit could be carried out by private companies and auditor general as per the rules and regulations.

