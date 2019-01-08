ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) meeting on Tuesday recommended for forthwith laying off the managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) for their incompetency which led to gas crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

The recommendation has been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum, after an inquiry report on the gas crisis, that was experienced last month, was presented in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The report has held the MDs of the SSGC and SNGC responsible for gas shortage.

Sources said notification for their dismissal would be issued very soon.

The cabinet meeting was briefed on demand and supply of gas and electricity in the country. Officials from the ministries of petroleum and energy were also present on this occasion.

The prime minister directed both the national gas supplying companies to meet the requirement of gas supply across the country within a week.

Imran Khan directed the relevant authorities to improve mutual coordination for supply of gas.

During the briefing on gas-theft, the premier was told that about 13 percent of the gas was being stolen which was causing a loss of about Rs50 billion in a year.

The forum was told that 5,000 illegal gas supply connections were disconnected.

The officials also told the prime minister about the reasons behind the load-shedding.

They told the PM that Rs15 million were saved through crackdown on electricity-theft and 16000 cases were registered in this regard.

Ordering for expediting the crackdown, Imran said it was unacceptable that people bear the brunt of electricity-theft.

