Cabinet defers proposal for gas, electricity tariff hike  

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to provide relief to masses, the federal cabinet on Tuesday deferred a proposal to increase tariffs of electricity and gas, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet declined to approve the proposed hike in gas and electricity tariffs on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the cabinet endorsed rest of the decisions taken in Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on 1st of October.

The federal cabinet meeting also decided to launch crackdown on profiteers and hoarders of sugar in order to bring down its prices.

During the briefing, PM Imran Khan has been informed that steps are being taken for decreasing the prices of essential commodities and artificial hike in flour rates will end after the wheat imports. It was told that the first shipment of wheat reached the country and remaining shipments will arrive in Pakistan soon.

Earlier on September 30, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved an increase of Rs 20 per month as meter rent for domestic consumers for both gas companies (SSGC and SNGPL).

ECC, which had met in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, approved the increase in the natural gas prices.

