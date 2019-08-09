Cabinet endorses suspension of trade ties with India, NSC’s measures on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting here on Friday endorsed all the measures taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) in connection with Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The cabinet meeting held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to devise a comprehensive strategy, in the wake of recent steps taken by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cabinet approved suspending bilateral trade ties with India.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of independent status of Kashmir by India and added, “Focal groups have been formed on Kashmir in the context of parliamentary resolution that will work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.”

The cabinet also accorded approval to restructuring of Pakistan Cricket Board in order to promote regional cricket and groom new talent.

Dr. Firdous said that Pakistan will maintain its stance on Kashmir at all costs and added that India was committing atrocities and involved in grave human rights violations in occupied valley. The special assistant said that Pakistan will not show any flexibility towards Kashmir issue.

She said that national security and country’s defence was the topmost priority of the PTI-led government.

The cabinet appreciated the statement of UN Secretary General on Kashmir in which he expressed concern on the situation and also recalled that under Simla Agreement the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, Dr. Firdous added.

