Cabinet to decide on exclusion of 172 names from ECL tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The cabinet will take up a 26-point agenda which includes the recommendations of a review committee on the inclusion of 172 names in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet last week referred the issue of the inclusion of the names of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other politicians in the ECL to a review committee to give its recommendations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s direction in this regard.

Taking strong exception to the cabinet’s earlier decision of placing the names, especially that of the Sindh chief minister and other politicians, in the ECL on the basis of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on fake bank accounts, the Supreme Court had directed the government to review the decision.

Apart from the committee’s recommendations, the cabinet will also discuss the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general’s additional charge, the extension of the Pakistan Tobacco Company’s director’s tenure, and the appointment of the National Tariff Commission’s head.

It will also discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between National Defence University Oman and Pakistan. The cabinet will likely approve the appointment of the Karachi Shipyard’s managing director on deputation.

