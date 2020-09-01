Cabinet approves first licence for medical, industrial use of ‘Bhang’

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday green-lighted the issuance of a first licence for medical and industrial use of hemp leaves, locally known as Bhang.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the cabinet which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad today approved the first licence for the ministry and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

He termed the approval a landmark decision that, according to him, will place Pakistan in billions of USD CBD market.

Cabinet has approved first License for @MinistryofST and PCSIR for industrial and medical use of Hemp, landmark decision ll place Pakistan in billions of USD CBD market….. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 1, 2020

Separately, sources relayed the cabinet reviewed the country’s overall political and economic situation and got a detailed briefing on Karachi’s state of affairs, especially the devastation caused by recent record-breaking monsoon spells of rain in the metropolis.

Read More: PM Imran Khan wants Karachi Transformation Plan finalised

It was also briefed on the operation against encroachments on the capital’s Margalla Road, and outsourcing of the country’s major airports.

Moreover, the federal cabinet approved construction of high-rise buildings in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan and endorsed names for election to Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) board of directors.

An annual report of the NEPRA and State of Industry was also presented in the meeting. The cabinet also endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decisions.

Comments

comments