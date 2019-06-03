Cabinet endorses PM’s resolve to hold indiscriminate accountability: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet here on Monday endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve to hold transparent and across the board accountability, said Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that no one was above the law in the country. She said that the cabinet rejected criticisms over filing references against judges and added that the government would continue indiscriminate and impartial accountability process in the country.

Dr Firdous said that the masses had given them a responsibility to uphold justice and rule of law in the country and added that they would have to work under the law and the constitution.

Read More: SJC to hear Presidential Reference against judges on June 14

She said Law Minister Farogh Nasim briefed the cabinet in detail on facts leading to references forwarded to Supreme Judicial Council about three judges.

The special assistant said the cabinet endorsed forwarding of the reference to the Supreme Judicial Council by the law ministry after stringent verification.

She said the Supreme Judicial Council is going to decide the matter, therefore, the media need not to hold debate or make speculations on the issue.

