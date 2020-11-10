Fed govt decides against holding public events amid COVID-19 surge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet where matters related to a targeted subsidy to poor segments, COVID-19 situation, and wheat prices were mulled over, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the federal cabinet was briefed by SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood over the subsidies and grants provided to different sectors.

He gave a comparison between revenue, expenditure, subsidies, and grants during the past 13 years and shared that the loan repayments have caused expenditures to go beyond the revenue.

The SAPM briefed that subsidies and grants are being provided to energy, agriculture, and other sectors, which has caused an extraordinary burden on the national exchequer.

“The subsidies and grants comprise 4.5 percent of the national GDP,” he said and presented suggestions on targeted subsidies including using the Ehsaas database for giving subsidy to the poor segments.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that poor segments should be provided subsidy on a priority-basis as compared to the current situation, where both poor and rich enjoy the subsidy equally.

“Targeted subsidy should be provided to poor segments and areas of the country,” Imran Khan said while directing the concerned stakeholders to present an implementation plan in this regard to him.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC forum, briefed the cabinet meeting over the current COVID-19 situation and said that an alarming increase in the virus numbers is being witnessed.

The prime minister urged the nation to adopt preventive measures and use face masks. “A mechanism to deal with this situation should be developed without hurting business activities in the country,” he said.

It was further decided by the cabinet that the government would not hold any public event owing to the current COVID-19 situation.

The cabinet also approved the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decisions taken during the 28 October meeting besides also approving the support price of wheat at Rs 1650 per 40 kilograms.

The cabinet also approved the formation of a digital cooperation organization, an initiative of Saudi Arabia.

