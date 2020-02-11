ISLAMABAD: A meeting of federal cabinet to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (today) is expected to unveil a Rs15 billion relief package to the consumers, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the cabinet will likely to consider a relief package to provide relief to poor segments of society and the salaried class amid soaring inflation in the country.

The cabinet is expected to divert Rs15 billion funds from the Ehsaas Programme allocation to provide subsidies to the masses through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) as Cumulative Prices Index based inflation has reached 14.6 per cent in January 2020, sources said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other government agencies are projecting that the inflation likely to decline from current February month.

It was disclosed that the mafia involved in speculation trade (Satta Mafia) was behind the wheat shortage crisis in the country.

The government agencies have submitted a fact finding report in this respect to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister has ordered thorough inquiry into the matter, according to sources.

According to reports the government has decided to provide subsidy at the prices of flour, ghee, pulses, rice and others edibles.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with his economic team and high-ups of social safety nets. The meeting discussed several plans to give relief to the poor through the targeted subsidy.

The cabinet meeting will approve the release of the results of the sixth census and Hajj Policy, sources said.

Comments

comments