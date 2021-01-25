ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Monday took notice of millions of rupees transactions by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s frontman to Kashmala Tariq, who is currently serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces. ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal cabinet took notice of Rs12 million dubious transaction to account of Kashmala Tariq by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s frontman.

The cabinet has also sent dubious transaction matter to the law ministry.

“Kashmala Tariq is currently serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women and Rs12 million dubious transactions to her account comes under violation of code of conduct,” reads the statement released by the government.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday asked former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq to explain that why a whopping Rs120 million were transferred to her bank account.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill asked if she was the business partner of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif? He further asked that if she was the business partner of Khawaja Asif then what was their business?

Read More: Khawaja Asif transferred Rs120 million to Kashmala Tariq: sources

Earlier on January 12, in an important development related to the investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had obtained evidence of payments made to former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq.

Sources had told ARY News that the former foreign minister, who was under the NAB custody on a 14-day physical remand, had transferred Rs120 million into the bank account of Kashmala Tariq.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmala Tariq was appointed as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace in February 2018.

