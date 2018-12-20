Cabinet green-lights removal of two MNAs’ names from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday gave the go-ahead to removal of the names of two members of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The approval came during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today. The cabinet directed the Ministry of Interior to remove the names of both lawmakers from the no-fly list.

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were earlier on Nov 30 offloaded from a flight at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded the two legislators from a Bahrain-bound international flight at the Bacha Khan airport as their names were on the ECL.

MNA Mohsin Dawar had reportedly played a suspicious role when the body of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar, who was abducted from Islamabad in Oct, this year and found dead in Afghanistan, was handed over to Pakistan authorities.

Sources said that it seemed that Mr Dawar and Imtiaz Wazir, the head of an Afghan delegation already knew each other. The Afghan envy had also held a one-on-one meeting with the lawmaker for 10 minutes on the occasion.

