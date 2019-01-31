Cabinet to discuss softening of visa regime, other agenda today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Thursday (today) to deliberate over a 20-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The cabinet session will begin at 11:30 am today to discuss the agenda including a briefing on softening of Pakistan’s visa regime.

Adviser to Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Hussain will submit his report on reforms and restructuring in government institutions.

The national anti-narcotics policy 2018, and proposed Hajj Policy will be presented before the cabinet apart of a briefing on inactive state institutions.

The cabinet will also decide on transfer of Karachi Infrastructure Development Company from Communications Ministry to the Cabinet Division.

The cabinet meeting will likely to approve additional grant for the Youth Training Scheme.

Federal Cabinet will also grant approval to various agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with different countries.

Moreover, the cabinet will approve the rules for appointment of Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and decide approval of the appointment of Chairman Port Qasim Authority and managing directors of Pak-Libya Holding Company and the National Investment Trust in today’s meeting.

The federal cabinet in its special session last Wednesday had approved the economic reforms package and recommendations for the mini-budget which were later tabled in the National Assembly session.

Comments

comments