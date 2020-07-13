Cable operators to disconnect internet access to K-Electric offices  

KARACHI: Chairman Cable Operators Association Khalid Arain on Monday announced to disconnect the internet connection to the K-Electric offices across the city, ARY NEWS reported.

He made this announcement while talking to ARY NEWS today. “Do they want to shut the entire media to hide their inefficiencies,” he said while lamenting the power utility’s decision to cut cable wires from electricity poles in the city.

Earlier, the city witnessed a two hour shut down of internet and cable connections from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the call of Khalid Arain during a presser.

He announced to shut cable and internet services across the city for two hours over what he termed high handedness of the K-Electric administration.

The decision for a two-hour strike is for today and could continue if no contact is being made on our demands, he warned.

Kahlid Arain blamed that on one hand, the K-Electric is holding talks with them while on the other hand, their cables were disconnected by the power utility. “It is PEMRA’s responsibility to safeguard our business interests,” he said and warned that if their issues were not resolved then they could expand their strike to entire Pakistan.

He asked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to play his role and resolve the dispute between them and K-Electric.

“K-Electric refused to listen to the directives of the commissioner Karachi,” he said adding that they had conveyed their reservation to the chief minister Sindh also.

Khalid Arain said that they had agreed to sit with the K-Electric and resolve the issue but it seems that K-Electric wanted to shut entire media to hide its inabilities.

