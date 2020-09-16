Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from vehicle in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the superintendent of police (SP), a vehicle passing through Toll Plaza at the Peshawar motorway was stopped and searched upon the information.

During a search of the vehicle, the police recovered 278 pistols, 40 guns and 5,000 rounds of bullets. The driver named Abrar taken into custody who is a resident of Malakand.

The case under terrorism and other charges has been registered against the man at PS Chimkini.

Last year on September 22, Police had foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts had been seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat.

More than 30 kilograms of explosives had also been recovered during a raid near Zafarabad area.

