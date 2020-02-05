Cache of buried arms, ammunition surface during road laying: sources

THATTA: Sources privy to the development on Wednesday claimed that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was discovered after a landmass was dug, ARY News reported.

According to details, the weapons were hidden inside the plastic wrapping and were carefully concealed underground.

The digging was initiated at the site to clear the area for a roadway when the surprising discovery was made.

The buried weapons included Sub-Machine Guns, pistols, hand grenades and detonators, sources claimed further.

Earlier on February 3, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a house in Karachi.

Acting on the information provided by the arrested suspect, the police conducted a raid at a house in Dastagir area of Karachi and sized the explosive material and sophisticated arms.

The police seized nine RPG rockets, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, mortar shells, 38 SMGs and satellite telephone dumped in the house.

Sources said that a suspect Shahid alias KDA is the owner of the house. He is an employee in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

