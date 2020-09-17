Cadet colleges slash tuition fee by 40 per cent in Balochistan

QUETTA: In a major financial relief to parents, cadet colleges in Balochistan have slashed tuition fee by 40 per cent, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a declaration issued by the directorate of colleges and higher education Balochista, tuition fee of cadet residential colleges have been reduced by 40 per cent.

Under the new fee structure of cadet colleges, half yearly fee for regular students have been reduced to Rs30,000 while the students of self-finance will pay Rs120,000 for the same period.

However, six-month tuition fee for regular students of residential colleges has been slashed to Rs32,500 while the students of self-finance will pay Rs 47,500, read the statement.

Read More: Islamabad admin announces 20pc cut in school fee

In a step to provide relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown, the capital administration had announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools in Islamabad.

In a notification issued by the private educational institutions regularity authority, all the private educational facilities located in the federal capital had been directed to slash tuition fee by 20 per cent. Strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders, the notification had read.

