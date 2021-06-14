If you like visiting interesting places, Café Bw (which has two different cafes located both in Moscow and Sankt Petersburg, Russia) is the perfect space for you to visit.

With that being said, we would like to point out that this is a pretty unique café that stands out from your regular coffee shop because the entire premise of the place is the fact that it’s a 2D café. In a way, anyone who enters the coffee shop is trapped between the real world and cartoons.

The guests of this place are sure to experience something new upon entering! Crossing over into a 2D dimension is not only puzzling, but exhilarating for the various visitors who—from the official opening day in November 2019—managed to turn the café into one of the most popular picture venues on (Russian) Instagram.

You have black and white walls, curtains, floors, and furniture, all without a sense of depth. Some of the aesthetic was even applied to the cafe’s dishes, such as mugs and plates, by purely keeping them white but with a hilarious twist. What’s the twist, you might ask? Well, you will have to scroll down and see for yourself!

Luckily for us, the goodies on the menu itself seem to be anything but 2D. The coffee shop offers fresh ground-roasted coffee (anything your heart desires from americano to lattes and even mochaccino’s) that can be paired with a delicious dessert menu full of various croissants, muffins, and cakes! I think we can all agree, the menu is mouthwatering, to say the least…

I think one could agree that the café itself was made for animation and comic book fans, or just those who are looking for a quick adventure in the strange world of 2D illusions.

The owner of the cafe said that the decision to open a coffee shop in an interesting format came in the fall of 2019. In the initial stage, there were only 350,000 rubles. Of course, it was impossible to seriously count on opening a complete café for such a price, considering a rent of 100,000 a month in a more or less passable location.

“The idea came up to create a place that would be interesting mainly due to its interior (of course, with a good coffee). The renovation took just over a month, and around 100 kg of paint was used up.

