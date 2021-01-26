Cairo-bound cargo plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Cairo-bound cargo flight from Karachi encountered technical error mid-air, forcing it to land at the Jinnah International Airport, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The plane encountered the technical issue soon after it took off from Karachi airport, and the captain of the plane sought permission from the control tower to make an emergency landing.

The plane later made a technical landing with firefighters of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) taking it in a cover to overcome any untoward incident.

According to sources, the plane would be allowed to fly again after addressing the issues it encountered mid-air.

Incidents of the planes making emergency landings at the Pakistani airports have occurred previously for one reason or another.

A private airline’s plane had to land immediately after it took off for Sharjah from Islamabad International Airport following technical fault mid-air on 15 January.

The plane developed a technical fault in its hydraulic system soon after the take-off. “The captain of the plane after realizing the issue approached the control tower at the Islamabad airport and sought permission for a technical landing,” the authorities said.

Read More: Passenger dies as Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The captain was asked to consume the fuel of the plane mid-air and following the process, it was landed at the airport successfully, they said.

The airport manager while confirming the development said that the aircraft was allowed to land at the Islamabad airport soon after its take-off owing to a technical fault mid-air.

Comments

comments