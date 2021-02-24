Mutant calf born with six legs, see pictures

A cow gave birth to a rare calf with two extra legs hanging on its shoulders just like “angel wings” at a farm in Northern Ireland

It was not practical for the farmer to keep the “very special bull calf” as he would have to keep him apart from all the others but the farmer wanted to find a forever home for the “very special bull calf” where he could live naturally. Hence, the farmer contacted Nut House Hen Rescue & Re-homing.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter said, “He’s a lot smaller than the rest of his herd. The smaller of the two extra legs may be able to be removed, but their vet said the larger one is attached to his spine and it would be too risky to try.”

“It’s not practical for the farmer to keep him as he would have to keep him apart from all the others and that wouldn’t be fair on him,” it added.

The post added that have secured a forever home for the calf as they received over 100 messages from people enquiring about the calf.

