Good news for gamers: Black Ops – Cold War can be downloaded in 35GB

The famous game Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will reportedly require drastically less disk space as it was previously told.

In a new blog post unfolding preload times and download sizes, Activision the gaming company to produce CoD, has sneaked in a big amendment to the space required on PC.

It has dropped it about half the size from all the way from 175GB to 82GB required for the full game, at least at launch.

Cold War’s various graphical levels and “content packs” will vary in terms of that download size. If you’re planning on playing the multiplayer and nothing else, you can skip the Campaign and Zombies download to chip away at the total size.

Playing on “Ultra Graphics” mode, presumably with 4K textures and other fancy bells and whistles, will, however, require exorbitant disk space for obvious reasons.

Here’s the full rundown of download sizes that (hopefully) won’t change again before launch.

Cold War PC download sizes

Multiplayer Only: 35GB

Full Game: 82GB

Full Game (Ultra Graphics): 125GB

It’s possible the size requirement previously estimated included all the future updates, and that Activision reduced the requirement to just what will actually be there at launch, but we won’t know that until sometime after launch.

Even more interesting is that size of Cold War on PC will be smaller than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts (95GB and 93GB respectively).

The Ultra Graphics requirements on PC are also smaller than the required 133-136GB download on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

