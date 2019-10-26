‘Call of Duty Mobile’ leaves PUBG behind in popularity

With 100 million downloads within the first week of its launch, ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ has left behind popular mobile games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite.

Call of Duty- a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision- is one of the most popular PC and console games.



Starting out in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II, but over time, the series has seen games set in modern times, the midst of the Cold War, futuristic worlds, and outer space.

Now, the franchise is taking over the mobile-gaming world as according to Sensor Tower’s blog post. This is the highest by any mobile game.

“Developed by Tencent’s Timi Studio in partnership with publisher Activision, the title’s first week performance puts it ahead of other big mobile game launches like Mario Kart Tour, which raced to 90 million downloads in its first seven days. Other mobile heavyweights such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile picked up 22.5 million (App Store only) and nearly 28 million downloads, respectively, in their first week,” reads the blog post.

Call of Duty Mobile also outshone rivals Fortnite and PUBG Mobile for first-week gross revenue. During its first seven days in beta, Epic Games’ battle royale hit generated around $2.3 million from the App Store. PUBG Mobile did not start monetizing until two months after launch, at which point it generated just under $600,000 in the first week of adding spending options.

