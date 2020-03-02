Call-up notice issued to PPP leader’s deceased brother withdrawn, probe ordered

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday withdrew a call-up notice issued to former opposition leader and PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah’s deceased brother in assets beyond means case, reported ARY News.

The corruption watchdog in a statement said an investigation against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and others is being conducted by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the allegations of accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income.

During the course of the investigation, NAB said, it came on record that the PPP leader and his deceased brother Syed Ali Nawaz Shah are partners in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Read More: Assets case: NAB summons person passed away eight years ago

In this regard, it said, call-up notices were issued to all the partners of the mill, including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements.

However, it was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah had passed away, the bureau added.

“Therefore, the call-up notice issued to Syed Ali Nawaz Shah is withdrawn on the direction of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB immediately,” the bureau said.

“The Chairman NAB has directed a thorough probe should be made and responsibility be fixed for such a mistake.”

Comments

comments