Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris recalled near-death experience and revealed that doctors had to restart his heart in 2014 to save his life.

Responding to a video posted by a fan of his high energy in a Twitter post, the 36-year-old reflected on his interesting year.

“Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between,” he wrote.

Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between https://t.co/BS0JqXmyhY — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 20, 2020

The world famous DJ had to pull out of major gigs in November 2014 including a performance at the MTV European Music Awards due to health issues. He had said he was suffering from ‘some heart problems’ and later confirmed he had been diagnosed with arrhythmia.

On Tuesday night, he went into more detail about his health issues for the first time.

Harris got huge success with the release of his track Summer in the same year. He went on to collaborate with Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

