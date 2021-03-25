ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that Cambridge International agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them,” the minister announced in a Tweet.

However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs, he added.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take stock of the coronavirus situation, he said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections.

“Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” Mahmood cleared.

