Camel milk pasteurization plant being set up in Balochistan

In Balochistan, two livestock markets are being established in Rakhni and Hub to facilitate the cattle owners of the area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

An official of the livestock department said that the project of pasteurization of camel milk with a cost of 50 million rupees will be started in Washuk and Musakhel areas of the province.

The official said over 104 different national companies would open their offices in Quetta to invest with the Balochistan livestock department for development of the sector.

He said rural poultry project under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s poultry scheme with a cost of 900 million rupees has already been started in different areas of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on October 9 said that the government was committed to uplift livestock and agriculture sector in the province.

Talking to a European Union Cooperation delegation led by Milko Van Gool in Quetta, Jam Kamal said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to promote Agriculture sector in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the provincial government will hold the first-ever livestock expo in Quetta next month.

