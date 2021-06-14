Camera dropped into lake washes up one year later

BRITISH COLUMBIA: In a surprising incident, a camera that was dropped into lake by a tourist was found washed up on the beach a year later in a British Columbia, Canada.

According to the details, Dannelle MacKinnon, a local resident, was walking her dog on the beach at Lake Koocanusa, when she spotted a corroded camera sticking out of the sand.

She said, “I stuck it in my pocket and didn’t really think about it again until we got home.” MacKinnon maintained that she opened the camera’s memory card port, and was relieved to find it was dry as a bone in there.

In a bid to find out the real owner, she shared some photos from the memory card and snaps of the camera on Facebook. The post came to the attention of a person who recognized a friend, Karen Gagon, from one of the photos.

Gagon contacted MacKinnon and revealed she was the one who had dropped the camera into the lake about a year earlier. She told MacKinnon that the camera had plunged into the water while she was pushing herself up into a small boat, CBC News reported.

“It flipped over. I lost everything. It all went to the very bottom,” she added.

Gagon said she was overjoyed to get her photos back, especially some pictures of a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico. “I never thought I was going to see those again,” she said.

