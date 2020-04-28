Cameron Diaz says she is open to return to acting

Former Hollywood actress and model Cameron Diaz has said that she is open to return acting after a six year hiatus.

The 47-year-old’s career spanned over 20 years comprising of iconic hits. She was last seen in 2014 remake of Annie, in which she played the role of Miss Hannigan. But she has not ruled out returning to films in future.

“Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting…” said the star. “Look, I’m never going to say ‘never’. I’m not a person who says ‘never’ about anything, clearly.”

While appearing on make up artists Gucci Westman’s YouTube show, Diaz however admitted she doesn’t miss acting.

She went onto add that she started experiencing fame “when I was 22, so 25 years ago – that’s a long time.”

“The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to. I don’t miss performing,” Diaz added.

The Hollywood star is married to musician Benji Madden.

