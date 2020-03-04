Cameron Munter says water dispute can trigger Pak-India war

ISLAMABAD: Former US envoy to Pakistan Cameron Munter said on Wednesday India and Pakistan are likely to fight a war in future over water dispute.

Cameron Munter said this while addressing a conference in Islamabad, titled “Global Strategic Threat & Response”.

Munter said that in his capacity as a former US envoy, he apprised his country about the issues faced by Pakistan.The former US envoy said that Pakistani youth need to gain expertise in software and information technology.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had warned India against pursuing its nefarious designs of diverting the flow of three western rivers and added that the move would be taken as ‘aggression’.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in connecting with Indus Waters Treaty at the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan has the right to respond to any water aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister had said that Pakistan had exclusive rights over three Western rivers under the water treaty.

