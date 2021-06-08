Web Analytics
Man killing a Canadian Muslim family by truck was motivated by hate -police

OTTAWA: A man driving a truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Police Chief Steve Williams said. “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

The 20-year-old alleged attacker struck five people in the hit and run attack, police said.

“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable — and it must stop,   Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

