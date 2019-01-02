Canadian doctors to start prescribing museum visits

OTTAWA: A group of Canadian doctors are to begin prescribing trips to an art gallery to help patients suffering a range of ailments become a picture of health.

A partnership between the Francophone Association of Doctors in Canada (MFdC) and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will allow patients suffering from a number of physical and mental health issues, along with their loved ones, to take in the benefits of art on health with free visits.

The pilot project is unprecedented globally, according to its organizer.

The project will see participating physicians prescribe up to 50 visits to the MMFA during treatment, each pass valid for up to two adults and two minors.

So far 100 doctors have enrolled to take part over the course of a year, Nicole Parent, head of the MFdC, told AFP Thursday.

The numbers offer proof that doctors have “a sensitivity and openness to alternative approaches if you want” Parent said, citing scientifically proven benefits of art on health.

The benefits are similar to those patients can get from physical activity, prompting the secretion of a similar level of feel-good hormones, and can help with everything from chronic pain to depression, stress and anxiety.

The pilot program will allow organizers to gather data and analyze results, allowing for the development of protocol for identifying patients.

Parent said she hopes other museums in Canada will follow the lead of the MMFA, which since 2016 has cultivated expertise in art therapy for people with a variety of health ailments.

“I am convinced that in the 21st century, culture will be what physical activity was for health in the 20th century,” said MMFA director Nathalie Bondil in a statement.

“Cultural experiences will benefit health and wellness, just as engaging in sports contributes to fitness,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that some days ago doctors in Scotland prescribed nature to their patients as part of their overall treatment strategy.

The prescribed the patients to step outside and appreciate a cloud or write a worry onto a stone and throw it into the sea.

All the above are suggestions from a new ‘Nature Prescriptions’ program being rolled out to GPs in Scotland’s Shetland Islands in October last year.

After a successful pilot at a surgery in Scalloway, all of Shetland’s doctors can now literally prescribe ‘nature’ to their patients as part of their overall treatment strategy.

The project, jointly run by NHS Shetland and RSPB Scotland, is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, and those behind it expect the scheme to improve patients’ blood pressure, reduce their risk of heart disease and strokes, plus give their happiness and mental health a boost.

“There is overwhelming evidence that nature has health benefits for body and mind,” said RSPB community engagement officer Karen MacKelvie.

