Canadian HC meets Fawad Chaudhry, discusses bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Christine Gilmour on Friday called on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade and economic ties and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting, said sources.

Talking to the high commissioner, Fawad Chaudhry said that the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, believed in freedom of expression. He underscored the need to expedite joint efforts against hate material. The minister said that Pakistan and Canada had been enjoying close relations.

While the Canadian high commissioner termed Karachi hub of investment and economic activities. He said that Canada was exploring new avenues for investment in Pakistan.

Earlier, outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Islamabad Perry John Calderwood, on September 17, had said that his government was keen to expand bilateral trade and investment relations with Pakistan. He had said that Canada had appointed a full time trade commissioner in Islamabad to boost trade ties.

The Canadian high commissioner had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

