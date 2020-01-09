Canadian traveller and biker Rosie Gabrielle has taken a leap of faith and converted to Islam after travelling to Pakistan for a year.

The solo female traveller took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In a lengthy post, she shared the reasons behind this big decision.

Rosie revealed that last year was one of the hardest in her life, and all life’s challenges led her to this point.

“From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift.”

She talked about denouncing her own religion four years ago: “Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery.Exploration of self, and the great Divine.”

“I never let go the sight of the Creator, in fact, my curiosity and connection only grew stronger. Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path,” she went onto add.

The biker was in search of peace and forgiveness. “The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego, but also to show me the way,” she said.

She added “Through kindness,& humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further. Living in a Muslim country for 10 + years and traveling extensively through these regions, I observed one thing; Peace. A kind of peace that one can only dream of having in their hearts.”

Rosie also highlighted how Islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions world wide unfortunately although “the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS and “it’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love.”

She first came to Pakistan in December 2018, and has been overwhelmed by the love she has received by the people. She bikes her way across the country and has spoken about her amazing experience through social media on many occasions.

